The cold days are upon us and there’s nothing more comforting than bundling up in warm clothing. But “bundling up” does not have to mean packing on layers of clothes to stay warm. You can opt for those that provide thermal insulation just like the Western Rise Airloft Shirt Jacket.

This is a versatile wear that looks good either worn alone or as outerwear. It is loose enough to layer something with, stretchable in all sides to make it easy to tuck into trousers, and warm enough used solo. It may be on the pricey side but for very good reasons.

Firstly, the Western Rise Airloft Shirt Jacket offers temperature regulation through the use of Toray’s new 40G 3DeFX+ polyester. This continuous fiber tech offers a resilient and warmer temperature than any other synthetic option. Secondly, the tech makes for a softer and stretchable fabric so you have insulation, breathability, and flexibility checked.

Thirdly, this shirt jacket uses 100 percent Primeflex 50d 102gsm polyester coated with C6 DWR for the exterior fabric. This combination helps repel dirt, stain, and water and optimizes the jacket for cold situations. Water turns into beads upon contact for an easy wipe-off clean.

Moreover, the Western Rise Airloft Shirt Jacket is tailored to fit any occasion with its modern cut and silhouette that ensure freedom of movement. It features matte black snaps and adjustable cuffs for a trendy look that does not look out of place in any outdoor or urban setting. Plus, it provides storage options with the addition of three zip pockets.

Images courtesy of Western Rise