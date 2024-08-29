Not all mules are stylish enough for use outside of the house, with some looking the part as bedroom slippers. But the Suede Mule from Rhodes Footwear easily adapts to the urban jungle. It offers both style and comfort while being durable enough to wear during trips around town.

This pair of slip-ons boasts a classic silhouette that effortlessly pairs with just about any outfit. It looks good without looking out of place whether you’re off for a quick grocery run or meeting up with friends over brunch or dinner. Inspired by heritage styles, it’s the perfect pair for those always on the move.

Handcrafted in Portugal, Rhodes Footwear’s Soft Suede Mule features buttery-suede leather uppers and leather lining that feel soft to the touch. They feel broken-in out of the box or from day one. The uppers offer a luxurious hand feel while the removable cork-lined insoles provide ultimate comfort with or without socks.

Moreover, a herringbone textured outsole provides enough traction and grip to keep you grounded (literally). This way, you feel secure on your feet even when you suddenly find yourself running in your mules. This pair offers a reliable grip and cushioned comfort on the feet.

Rhodes Footwear’s Suede Mule “delivers the kind of footwear that keeps you comfortable every step of the way.” It offers protection, comfort, and oozes heritage style with every step. Sold exclusively at Huckberry, it is available in a Tan Suede colorway and built to fit true to size (like your normal sneaker size).

Images courtesy of Huckberry