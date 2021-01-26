If a pocketknife is part of your daily kit, then an ultra-functional and efficient blade sharpener is a must-have too. The WESN Pocket Sharpener is particularly designed to complement your outdoor tools.

Having a sharp knife on hand is given when you’re out traversing the backcountry. It is one of the most useful tools you can have in your bag as you never know when you may need it. A whetstone to keep your blade razor-sharp is another tool to consider as part of your outdoor arsenal. WESN especially designed their sharpener to be compact and portable so you can always keep it with you anytime and anywhere.

The WESN Pocket Sharpener is handy as it ditches the traditional heavy and bulky ones. Instead of heavier industry sharpening stones, it features a practical size and weight. It merely measures 3 inches long and an inch wide and weighs only 1.5 ounces.

This pocketknife sharpener features a slim electroplated diamond 400 grit plate on one side. On the other side is a ceramic plate for refining blades, to maintain the knife’s straight and sharp edge.

Moreover, the WESN Pocket Sharpener comes with a black cord to make it even more portable. You can attach it to a keyring or carabiner. You can also swap the cord for any other tether as you see fit. This handy gear boasts a minimalistic aesthetics and makes a great addition to your set of WESN pocketknives. It signifies the meaning of form meets function with its rugged yet sleek appearance.

Images courtesy of WESN