This German-engineered tent tackles an amazing feat in the ever-challenging competition of rooftop camping involving sleeping space. The Roof Space 4 can easily sleep four, offering comfort without compromise, and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

It’s perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and overlanders who prefer to camp out on the roof of their vehicle instead of on the ground. It requires minimal manpower (just one person) for an effortless setup that takes less than 30 seconds. All it takes is a single flip — no tent poles or complicated steps so you can relax right away.

Once set up, the Roof Space 4 is like a King-sized bed on wheels. It boasts an expansive interior that can sleep four to six people, with enough room to stretch out. The remaining space at the head and foot serves as storage. It has an interior measurement of 98.43″ long, 82.68″ wide, and up to 51.19″ high.

Inside, is an 80.7” x 78.7” high-quality foam mattress with integrated anti-condensation mat. Best of all, its industry-first Double Panorama Mode allows the tent to open on both sides fully for breathtaking 360-degree views of the surroundings. When it’s time to settle in, then just zip the panels closed.

Moreover, the Roof Space 4 rooftop tent is built for durability and weather protection. After all, you don’t want to sleep under torrential rain, snow, or under the heat of the sun. It boasts a simple yet robust and adventure-ready construction of hard shell durability with soft shell expansiveness. It’s built on the award-winning innovation of the Roof Space 2, which won the 2024 German Design Award.

Images courtesy of Roof Space