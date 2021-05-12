Hybrid shorts are much more than your standard chino shorts. They are versatile and make it easy for you to transition between beach trips to airport marathons. They even look good as casual wear especially paired with a polo shirt and a pair of slip-on shoes, take for instance the Wellen Cruiser Hybrid Shorts.

Part swim trunk and part chino shorts, this summer wardrobe takes you from poolside affair to happy hour in style. It features quick-dry stretch material for all-day comfort and greater ease of movement. It uses 86% polyester and 14% spandex and the fabric is Bluesign approved. Meaning, it comes from a factory that has helped eliminate and manage harmful chemics, reduce resource use, and maximize environmental performance.

Of course, the Wellen Cruiser Hybrid Shorts come with dual side-entry pockets inherent to chino shorts. It also has a rear welt zipped pocket and shock loop to hold your keys. For items of value, the secret zipper pocket found inside the left-hand pocket serves its purpose. Meanwhile, its zipper fly comes with a military-style slot button for added rugged elegance.

This pair guarantees to fill in for your summer go-to shorts as it is “sharp as a chino, gung-ho as a technical boardshorts” that’s ready for action any time. It is even built to last for many summer months/years.

It stays trendy thanks to its lived-in feel craftmanship and sun-faded colorway so you feel and look good wearing it. The Wellen Cruiser Hybrid Shorts gives you the functionality of full-fledged boardshorts while looking handsome, classic, and stylish for any adventure.

Images courtesy of Wellen