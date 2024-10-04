Zenith crafts some of the world’s stylish luxury timepieces but is likewise open to collaborations. It’s latest tie-in, on the other hand, is with a renowned authority when it comes to watches. If you are a fan of both, we present a limited-edition co-brand chronograph — a great addition to any collection. This is Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition For Hodinkee.

Even to the most discerning eye, reference 03.3401.3610/21.M3200 may not seem that special. Although we already like the understated style, there’s more to this timekeeping instrument as the press materials reveal. The 38 mm x 14 mm stainless steel case is great for small to medium wrist sizes.

“This watch demonstrates the strength and versatility of the initial El Primero design while providing a silhouette that feels like a modern, well-made, and purpose-driven chronograph,” reads the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition For Hodinkee product description.

As we focus on the dial, you have a 1/10th of a second scale on the flange followed by an inner decimal scale. What follows is the traditional minute track and applied hour markers for basic timekeeping. Next is the day of the week aperture at 10 o’clock, the month window at 2 o’clock, and a date indicator between 4/5 o’clock.

Contrasting the black backdrop of the dial are three subsidiary counters with a moon phase indicator at 6 o’clock. Likewise, Zenith tells us these are fashioned from a 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite. A close-up view of the surfaces shows the telltale Widmanstätten patterns.

All of the functions depend on the El Primero Caliber 3610. The self-winding movement boasts a robust 60-day power reserve. Finally. the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition For Hodinkee includes a stainless steel bracelet and a black leather strap.

Images courtesy of Zenith/Hodinkee