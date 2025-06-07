As the season dials up the heat, people have plenty of ways to cool off. As usual, many are probably hitting the beach or booking extended stays at world-class resorts. Hublot knows full well the next few months are all about fun under the sun. Hence, the Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 is designed to accompany you on any escapade.

Given the current vibe evokes playfulness to an extent, reference 441.ES.5199.RX appropriately flaunts a vibrant motif. As always, seasonal drops like this will sell out quickly. Therefore, collectors shouldn’t dawdle. From what Hublot details on its website, the Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 is exclusively limited to 100 examples.

Who knows? Perhaps all are already spoken for as of our writing. Anyway, this chronograph is sporting a 42 mm x 14.5 mm ceramic case in a color palette of orange and dark blue, with the case middle in white. Its right flank features a large crown and twin pushers, likely in titanium just like the screws that hold the sky blue ceramic bezel in place.

Likewise, this robust construction provides a water resistance rating of up to 10 ATM (100 meters or roughly 328 feet). Up next is the striking skeleton dial in varying shades of blue. Meanwhile, the minute track on the flange, as well as the sub-counter frames are in orange. Other notable elements include applied Arabic numerals and baton hour markers alongside a date aperture at 3 o’clock.

Furthermore, white Super-LumiNova inserts offer legibility in the dark. In charge of timekeeping is Hublot’s HUB1280 UNICO Manufacture self-winding caliber with a 72-hour power reserve. The Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 includes three rubber straps in sky blue, dark blue, and orange. All come with a white lining and titanium deployant buckle clasps.

Images courtesy of Hublot