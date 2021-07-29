Fancy a camping chair, lounger, cart, and bed for trips to the beach, while camping and fishing? Then the Wanderr Chair fits the bill with its versatile design that transforms into any position you want.

When it comes to trips to the beach with the family, the problem can be lugging all the necessities. Often times you’d have to pack different bags just to fit everything. This 5-in-one gear though solves this problem. Better than a beach caddy and a wagon, it can carry a total of 150 pounds of weight. This means no more towing the cooler, the surfboard, and leaving other important gear behind.

Plus, the patented Sandtrakz, non-air-filled, and all-terrain wheels on the Wanderr Chair make transport easy and comfortable. They roll easily on any surface, even on sand, while industrial strength bungee cargo net keeps items safely tucked in when in cart mode.

This outdoor recreational product is built to last with its durable UV-resistant fabric and corrosion-tested construction. It’s made with a tough aluminum frame that’s weather and saltwater resistant. It weighs 30 pounds but the wheels can easily be dislodged to reduce its weight to 6 pounds.

When in seating mode, the Wanderr Chair has a 300-pound weight capacity and has two cup holders. It is fully reclinable in low chair and lounger mode. It also easily transforms into a high field chair and camping cot. Best of all, this gear requires no installation so it sets up fast and easy. It even folds down for easy packing and storage.

Images courtesy of OME Gear