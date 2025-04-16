Business & Pleasure’s Hemingway Cooler beautifully merges classic style and modern functionality. It boasts a silhouette inspired by mid-20th-century European cars and speed boats and keeps refreshments cold for days and does so elegantly.

Its robust Roto-Molded shell guarantees ice retention up to four days without compromising durability. Its base comes with durable rubber to prevent slippage on boats and on other slippery surface, hence enhancing its functionality and practicality and extending its lifespan.

Business & Pleasure’s Hemingway Cooler offers ample storage in either 35Qt or 55Qt options. Adding to its functionality is the detachable magnetic cushion. It snaps into place on the lid via high grade rare earth magnets. It stays firm and stable yet is still removable, adding an extra sitting solution while proving the durability of the shell.

Speaking of the lid, this one comes with Acacia lid for a touch of signature B&PCo. It fits snugly on top of the hard shell cooler, providing an extra layer of insulation to keep food and drinks cold for longer periods of time. Meanwhile, the 304 stainless steel with a brushed gold finish or polished silver finish enhances the overall timeless elegant silhouette.

Business & Pleasure’s Hemingway Cooler is the ideal companion for picnics, beach trips, tailgates, and more. For portability, it features a retractable stainless steel handle made comfortable to use with a food grade, non-slip rubber grip in wood grain color and texture. The 35Qt weighs 12kg and the 55Qt 17kg when empty and with cushions included. This cooler easily catches the eye with its elegant silhouette that comes in various colors.

