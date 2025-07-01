Water purifiers come in many design forms and sizes. There are larger setups designed for commercial or home use, while others come in tumbler sizes for outdoor use. Regardless, they all share one purpose and that’s to turn murky or dirty water into potable water. The Floatis water purifier concept takes on both: it has a larger form but built for outdoor applications, like on lakes or stagnant ponds.

Designers Dami Seo, Hyeonsu Yu, Gagyeong Min designed it as such so it can benefit both humans and animals. It takes design inspiration from the lotus plant, specifically with its ability to float effortlessly on water and stay clean.

The Floatis takes a very user-friendly approach that requires minimal assembly. It comes in two parts: a detachable wide, green bowl that floats on the surface and a cylindrical base that houses the purifier. The shape of the bowl takes inspiration from the way the lotus leaves spread wide to stay afloat and collect droplets.

Meanwhile, the submerged purifier does the hard work out of sight while the bowl floats. As it stays afloat, the base pulls in dirty water from below, filters it, and then stores clean water inside. The device can be anchored or tied with a rope for easy access afterward.

A press of a button at the center of the bowl dispenses the collected clean water. You can drink directly from the bowl or transfer it to a cup. You can also share the remaining water with animals. Floatis’ form is a visual nod to nature so it looks at home on a pond. But there’s just one caveat. Its open top design still makes it prone to dust, leaves, debris, or other contaminants floating nearby or in the air.

Images courtesy of Behance