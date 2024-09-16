Those living in France who are in the tiny house movement need to contend with strict towing laws in the country. As such, tiny homes in the nation always have smart interior layouts to make up for the limited space. Such as the Cosmos tiny house from French builder Plume Habitat.

Based on a double-axle trailer, this home only measures 6 meters or 20 feet long, which is nearly half smaller than typical North American models. What it lacks in interior floor space it makes with the loft space. It has two loft-style bedrooms, one with a door for privacy and the other open, accessible via an Oak staircase integrated into the kitchen unit.

Connecting these two bedrooms is a netted area, which also serves as a lounge or sitting area. A couple of rectangular operable windows bask this space with natural light in the morning. The windows also offer enough outside view. Meanwhile, the LDK of the Cosmos tiny houses is on the main floor which has generous glazing for a light-filled interior.

The home opens via a glass door directly to the living room, which has a sofa, shelving, a coffee bed, and a wood-burning stove. The kitchen sits further into the home and equipped with cooking and dining essentials, including a small dining table, an electric oven, a mini fridge/freezer, a sink, a two-burner stove, and plenty of shelving. The kitchen connects to the small bathroom, which has a sink, toilet, and shower.

Plume Habitat clad the Cosmos tiny house in thermally-treated poplar topped with aluminum roofing. The wood finish extends to the interior walls and flooring, to give the home a cozy and welcoming ambiance.

Images oourtesy of Plume Habitat