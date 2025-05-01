Camping has evolved throughout the years and for those who want to bring modern conveniences outdoor can rely on CAMPS. It’s a concept for a camping device that offers the functionality of a speaker, lamp, and beam projector in a sleek and portable design.

Designed by HyunWoo Jung, this device offers entertainment when camping outdoors. You can watch videos or listen to music to drown out the boredom or want to take a break from communing with nature.

CAMPS looks like any typical handheld camping torch with a handle and buron-powered electric bulb. It comes in a cylindrical shape with the lamp feature neatly hidden into its sleek design in the center. Moving the top part upward emits the glow when the lamp is on.

Meanwhile, the beam is accessible via a small circular shape in the center of the top part of the cylinder. A quick press and it lifts up to reveal the lens for projecting videos to a wall or a camping tent.

The Bluetooth speaker is integrated into the bottom part which has a woofer, grill, and mesh covering to output sound. CAMPS is constructed with a combination of plastic (top ribbed part) and metal (lower part). One side has a couple of buttons for the sound volume and a rotary knob probably to adjust the light brightness.

There’s also a USB port possibly for charging the device and to plug in your video for projecting. Details are scarce on this design including its battery life and whether it can withstand outdoor elements. But CAMPS’ features look promising.

Images courtesy of Behance/HyunWoo Jung