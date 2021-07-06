A couple of years ago, many of the world’s top carmakers finally agreed that electrification is the way to go. As the automotive industry inches closer to the aforementioned targets, Volvo drops teasers for its future lineup. To lead the pack is the Concept Recharge – a sleek and striking SUV.

Established marques normally prefer to retain key elements for the sake of recognition. Off the top of heads, all-electric offerings from the likes of Porsche, Jeep, Ford, and others strive for a familiar silhouette. On the other hand, Volvo is eager to showcase something new.

Despite the aesthetic tweaks, what really matters is the market-leading safety features associated with the name. The Concept Recharge intends to improve upon all of the company’s tested and proven systems. In a press release, Volvo shares that a LiDAR sensor will be a crucial piece of technology.

Partnering with Luminar, the Swedish group is already envisioning advanced autonomous capabilities. Moreover, they are optimizing its functions by installing the device on the roof instead. Circling back to the all-electric SUV’s visual profile, we’re seeing futuristic vibes with a hint of minimalism.

According to the brand’s head of design Robin Page, “our Concept Recharge represents a manifesto for the all-electric future of Volvo Cars, as well as a new type of vehicle.” Notable changes include the lack of a traditional grille and what they call Thor’s Hammer headlights.

Being the god of thunder in Norse mythology, it suits the character of the Volvo Concept Recharge. As for the interior, Robin says it will embody a Scandinavian feeling of being in a living room. The cabin will likewise boast comfort, luxury, and top-notch entertainment provided by a massive 15-inch infotainment system.

Images courtesy of Volvo