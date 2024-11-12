Honda may not be as prominently pushing for sustainable motoring as other Japanese brands, but it currently has several green projects under development. The company took the covers off a duo of eco-friendly two-wheelers at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. These are the EV Fun Concept and EV Urban Concept due to hit global markets in the near future.

The first of the two is a sportier variant blessed with a sleek silhouette. According to the manufacturer, it’s also incorporating existing technologies from its motorcycle division. These elements reportedly endow the electric bike with top-notch handling, reliable stopping power, and comfortable riding.

Honda notes that the “EV Fun Concept is Honda’s first electric sports model and is being developed as a next-generation electric motorcycle that offers a new sensation of quiet riding and an emotional feeling unique to electric motorcycles.”

Unlike internal combustion engines, owners get to drive a vibration-free and virtually silent machine. Instead of a removable battery, the EV Fun Concept incorporates its power source with the chassis. It’s likely an engineering decision to enhance the frame’s structural strength.

Furthermore, the battery is compatible with Combined Charging System Type 2 (CCS2) quick charging connectors. This means you can easily hook up the e-bike to most EV chargers. Fully topped up expect a range of approximately 62 miles on this bad boy.

Meanwhile, Honda is also catering to commuters looking for something compact and emission-free. The EV Urban Concept press release reads, “It embodies a vision of near-future mobility that cooperates and resonates with people and society through its essential and sophisticated styling, intuitive human-machine interface (HMI),”

Images courtesy of Honda