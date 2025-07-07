Richard Mille likes to keep everybody on their toes with surprise announcements. Most of these are on par with other luxury watchmakers, while others are completely unique. Recent partnerships with the likes of Charles Leclerc and LeBron James were huge, but the one with Brough Superior is groundbreaking. This is the RMB01!

The watchmaking and automotive industries have been working together for decades. Apart from precision timekeeping for the world’s top motorsports, there are also collaborative timepieces to celebrate milestones or major achievements. However, this latest undertaking is by no means ordinary, which does wonders for publicity.

Richard Mille is taking the words right out of our mouths with this statement: “The RMB01 embodies both masculinity and femininity, with curves that convey a sense of sensuality. It offers an elegant entry into an unfamiliar realm, enabling the display of extreme technical precision without compromise.”

Given that many consider Brough Superior as the “Rolls-Royce of motorcycles,” this is a match made in heaven. So far, the only caveat we can think of is its designation as a track-only ride. This two-wheeler evokes the beauty of open-work watch dials with its sculptural frame that fully exposes the engine.

Its 997 cc water-cooled DOHC 88˚ V-twin four-stroke unit that cranks out 130 horsepower. It directs everything to the rear wheel via a six-speed cassette-type gearbox. It also forms a structural foundation for the CNC aluminum chassis and a “forged carbon exoskeleton.”

Instead of a typical telescopic front suspension, the RMB01 features a Fior-type fork with a double wishbone setup. This is a signature of Brough Superior motorcycles. Another striking element is the mechanical instrument cluster that evokes a skeletonized watch dial. This bad boy is available in Nocturnal Sapphire, Selene, and Pearl of Speed.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille/Brough Superior