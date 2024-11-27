When outdoor recreation courses through you, the urge to adventure can strike at any moment. As such, it’s normal for enthusiasts to have their camper trailers or RVs fully stocked and ready to rock. Buying a motorhome brand new is expensive, but there are also good deals out there. Bring a Trailer currently has a 2021 Winnebago Revel up for auction.

If you’re quick and can outbid others, this camper van boasts a comprehensive setup ideal for leisurely journeys away from the city. Lot number 172524 is currently listed at $85,500 with 3 days to go as of our writing. The seller is Mohrimports and the unit is in Monterey, California. Upon checking, the odometer is at 18,000 miles.

The donor vehicle is a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter BlueTec Turbodiesel V6 and a seven-speed automatic gearbox with a dual-range transfer case. According to the auction house, the extended-height body of the 2021 Winnebago Revel sports a two-tone silver with a lower section in black.

It rides on 17″ Method alloy wheels shod in 275/70 General Grabber AT tires with a matching spare on a rear carrier. Further establishing its off-road 4×4 capabilities are the Terrawagen Mondo Mudguard wheel-arch flares. Moreover, the Van Compass suspension system ensures a smooth driving experience on various types of terrain.

You can access the habitation area via the cab doors, sliding side door, or the rear barn doors. Stay cozy inside as the living space is outfitted with a kitchenette, bathroom, and a sleeping surface. The 2021 Winnebago Revel also features a shower, cassette toilet, induction cooktop, workspace, swiveling front seats, and more.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer