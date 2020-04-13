In today’s situation where self-isolation and social distancing becomes a new norm even for the extrovert, the Vollebak Blackout Relaxation Hoodie is your go-to apparel. Its bizarre yet practical full-zip closure provides a barrier between the user and the outside world.

This fashionable piece is for those looking to take their isolation seriously even when stepping foot outside their homes. This hoodie lets you zone out for a while thanks to its ingenious visor, which lets you see out but people can’t see in. The soft and breathable mesh fabric on the visor lets you breathe comfortably and easily so you don’t have to worry about suffocation when you go full cover-up.

Moreover, the visor automatically turns day into night, thus the “blackout” feature. This becomes handy whenever you want to take a little time to relax anywhere and anytime.

Best of all, the Vollebak Blackout Relaxation Hoodie provides ultimate comfort in wet conditions and cold temperatures. The surface of the fabric is water-repellant and the zippers are waterproof to ensure you stay dry. It is also well-insulated for windy or chilly temperatures so you feel warm and relaxed.

As with other regular hoodies, the Vollebak Blackout Relaxation Hoodie comes with two front pockets on either side. The left pocket is slightly positioned higher and for a good reason. The positioning of the pockets ensures they hold your hands comfortably when you are hugging yourself to sleep. It’s like having a “Do Not Disturb” sign over your face when you have this hoodie on. This way you can tune out and chill even in the most taxing environments.

