G-SHOCK recently treated us to two new classy CasiOak variants, but these can never hold a candle to the original. Audemars Piguet has something awesome for those enamored with sportier timepieces. Guaranteed to delight its discerning clientele, this is the Royal Oak Concept Split-Seconds Chronograph GMT Large Date. Matching its mouthful of a name is an equally stunning wrist candy.

The Royal Oak will never cease to be a mainstay among luxury timekeeping instruments, which is why AP constantly experiments with striking designs and unique materials. Reference 26650FO.OO.D353CA.01 takes an iconic silhouette and engineers it to dazzle and delight when the lights go out. The company calls the patented process behind this Chroma Forged Technology (CFT).

Each Royal Oak Concept Split-Seconds Chronograph GMT Large Date flaunts a 43 mm x 17.5 mm case. Crafting it out of the special composite, we’re looking at a mesmerizing pattern of blacks, grays, and blues that glow in the dark. Other premium elements include an octagonal fixed bezel, crown, pushers, and exhibition case back rendered in black ceramic.

AP then covers both ends with glare-proof sapphire crystal lenses. It then adorns the sophisticated skeleton dial with white gold hour markers and hands, while the chronograph and split-second hands are titanium. The sub-counter and flange are blue, while the rest of the indices are white. A date window is visible at 12 o’clock.

In charge of its complications is an in-house Calibre 4407. The self-winding movement measures 32 mm x 8.9 mm and features 638 parts, 73 jewels, a frequency of 28,800 vph (4Hz), and a 70-hour power reserve. Every Royal Oak Concept Split-Seconds Chronograph GMT Large Date includes two rubber straps in Blue/Black and Black/Blue with a titanium AP folding clasp.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet