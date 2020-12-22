The Vollebak 100 Year Ski Pants is winter wear that can take a beating from practically anything. It can handle “brutal winter snowstorms to wet and heavy spring conditions.”

Vollebak turned to the materials in their 100 Year Jacket to create the “toughest, most waterproof pants on Earth.” It comprises three layers of fabric with an ultra-tough outer shell and Schoeller c_change membrane that changes its behavior accordingly in the face of rain, snow, ice, sweat, cold, and heat. The fabric contracts in the cold to keep the warmth and opens up during hot conditions to disperse sweat. Suffice to say, these pants can handle whatever Mother Nature throws on its way.

The Vollebak 100 Year Ski Pants are not just ultra-tough. They are also a comfort to wear as they are highly breathable with a RET score of 10 and waterproof to over 43,000mm. They are fully-sealed, rip-proof, and highly abrasion-resistant, it passed 100,000+ revolutions on the Martindale test.

The pants come with a high-waist, removable four-way stretch bib made with 66% nylon and 34% elastane. It keeps out the cold and snow and provides extra protection when you need to open up your jacket as it uses the same materials found in the pants. The bib is light and breathable and fastens on the waist with a central zipper and metal press snap fasteners. The bib comes with adjustable shoulder straps built with military-grade belt tape and quick-release FIDLOCK magnetic fasteners.

The Vollebak 100 Year Ski Pants feature two long waterproof zippered vents along each thigh for added breathability. The pants come in Black and Yellow edition.

Images courtesy of Vollebak