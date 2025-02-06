If you spend most of your free time outdoors, a reliable source of power can be handy in emergencies. Power stations are quickly becoming essential pieces of tech for digital nomads. These professionals prefer to work and travel at the same time. Meanwhile. to ensure your unit remains topped up even when away from a power outlet, the EcoFlow RIVER 3 offers a comprehensive bundle.

This package deal includes the power station along with a 45W solar panel array. Since modern photovoltaic technologies are substantially more efficient, this SKU is a sustainable option to minimize our carbon footprint. The RIVER 3 features a state-of-the-art X-GaNPower system.

EcoFlow claims it “is changing the industry with compact, quiet batteries that deliver long runtimes for small electronics. By tapping into the superior energy efficiency of GaN, this series stretches the operating time of low-wattage devices while reducing the size and controlling the volume.”

As the more compact model in the lineup, it’s easier to store and fits more spaces for custom green setups. The RIVER 3 can also double as a UPS as it automatically switches over in less than 20 ms. Exposure to the elements shouldn’t be an issue as well.

The 245 Wh LiFePO4 batteries boast an IP54-rated safety system coupled with a heavy-duty fire-retardant enclosure. Its durable shell can even survive drops from heights of three feet. Furthermore, EcoFlow says the X-Guard battery protection technology actively monitors all the electronics to prevent catastrophic failure.

Available ports on the RIVER 3 include 1x DC outlet, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 2x AC outlet, a solar/car input port, and an AC input port. The power station measures 10″ x 8.3″ x 4.4″ and weighs 7.8 lbs. Finally, operating noise is less than 30 dB.

