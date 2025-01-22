Vosteed’s Parallel pocket knife did not sacrifice anything to achieve its astoundingly slim silhouette. Despite its very thin design, it still packs all the necessary features to make it a reliable and functional folder.

For comparison, The James Brand’s Ellis Slim is thinner than a pack of gum at 8mm wide but had to sacrifice the lock to achieve this. Vosteed’s knife remarkably clocks in at just 7.1mm or 0.28″ wide without sacrificing any parts. It still features a sturdy ambidextrous Crossbar lock to keep the blade secure during and after use.

Moreover, Vosteed’s Parallel packs a sharp and robust blade with a flat grind with a satin finish crafted from high-quality 154CM stainless steel originally developed as bearing steel for gas turbine engines and widely used in the knife market. It offers high resistance to wear and corrosion and higher hardness compared to conventional stainless steel like 440C.

The blade is Reverse Tanto with a flat grind and satin finish. It measures 2.90″ long and 0.08″ thick for exceptional cutting and slicing performance. As for its handle, Vosteed’s Parallel uses CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium for lightweight strength. The addition of jumping at the end of the handle provides better traction and a secure grip during use even in wet conditions.

Lastly, as mentioned above, Vosteed maintained the Crossbar Lock system to make this knife truly ambidextrous and complemented it with dual thumb studs. Meanwhile, removing the unnecessary lines and curves and opting for a minimalistic wire clip lends a sleek and uptempo silhouette.

Vosteed’s Parallel comes in Gray, Black, and Blackstonewash-Black color variants. It came out toward the end of 2024 and sold out almost immediately. Pre-orders are now available with an expected ship date of Jan. 27.

Images courtesy of Vosteed