Spirits and tobacco always go together…they give an air of bravado or machismo. If you’re the type who can’t part with them on the daily, then Viski Harrison’s Cigar Holder Flask is for you.

Tobacco and wine aficionados will find this dandy to have for any gentleman’s moment. This hip flask comes in two sides, one to hold 2 ounces of your favorite drink. On the other side is a space to slip a 54-gauge cigar. You can go for rum and a Cuban cigar for a Caribbean vibe. Or you can go Italian with a pairing of Amaro Fernet Branca and Toscano.

Viski Harrison’s Cigar Holder Flask ensures the drink does not spill with its double covering. The flask has its own twist cap with ridges for easy grip when opening. It also shares a cylindrical covering with the storage for the cigar. The cigar also does not slide out even when you pour a drink. You have to manually pull it out to enjoy a smoke.

This item comes in a polished and gunmetal black finish and both are made with stainless steel for durability and easy maintenance. Stainless steel, commonly used in thermos and travel mugs, is non-toxic since it does not leak chemicals even when exposed to either heat or cold. Thus, it’s ideal to use with any drinkable liquid. It is best use for undiluted drinks though such as your favorite spirits.

Viski Harrison’s Cigar Holder Flask is compact, sleek, and elegant. It’s the perfect companion to any social affair especially the suit-and-tie kind.

Images courtesy of Viski Harrison