Are you updating your EDC loadout before the holidays? Take a quick look at your gear to see which ones are in dire need of a replacement. With proper maintenance, a high-quality pocket knife will last a lifetime. Anyway, with the holidays just around the corner, don’t forget to add the awesome Tarkin to your wishlist. Perhaps someone might hand it over as a gift.

Among the multiple variants KANSEPT offers, we find SKU 1078A6 as the most appealing aesthetics-wise. This frame lock folder is an original design by Matthew Christensen. A native of Steger, Illinois, the knife maker is lauded for his bespoke blades. With over a decade of experience, his work usually touts a “signature crisp and fast flipping action.”

When not in use, it’s easy to mistake the Tarkin for a karambit due to the curvature of its handle, However, deploy it via the thumb disc and front flipper mechanism to see a 3.42″ tanto outline that’s 3.0 mm thick. The manufacturer is fabricating it out of CPM 20CV steel with a Damascus steel option as well.

According to the product description, “Whether for detailed work or everyday tasks, the thinness of the blade ensures smooth performance, making it perfect for slicing, fine cuts, and tasks requiring precision.” Another attractive aspect of the Tarkin is the tiger stripe flamed titanium scales.

“The contours provide users with an ergonomic grip, while the titanium pocket clip securely keeps it in place. “With a clean, simple design, the Tarkin is a minimalist’s dream—perfectly blending form and function into a high-quality, everyday tool. It’s an ideal size for EDC, striking the balance between portability and utility,” notes KANSEPT.

Images courtesy of KANSEPT