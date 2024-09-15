It can be frustrating when you misplace and can’t find your wallet when you need it the most. Worst case scenario, you completely lose it and have no way of finding it. Thankfully, modern tech like GPS trackers are there to help, like SwitchBot’s Wallet Finder Card, which is designed to fit seamlessly inside small wallets or even in tight slots.

The problem with common wallet trackers nowadays is their size. They tend to be thick and so adds bulk. But this tracker is incredibly thin and lightweight at 12g. It’s slimmer than a coin at just 2.5mm, making it ideal to slip into card wallets, card cases, backpack sleeves, wallets, or into tight spaces of your everyday carry gear.

SwitchBot’s Wallet Finder Card works with Apple’s Find My network for precise global positioning. It emits a sound for easier location tracking and notifies your phone when tracked items leave your local vicinity. Double click on the button to activate the sound even when it’s on silent mode. You can even share device locations with your friends or family to keep them connected or updated.

This tracking device runs on a powerful battery with a lifespan of three years. When the battery goes below 20%, you will get a reminder on your phone to replace it. But eve with an expired tracking battery, this card serves another purpose, as a securely-encrypted NFC card. Simply tap it on NFC-compatible products or door locks, including SwithBot’s Lock Series products.

SwitchBot’s Wallet Finder Card uses Bluetooth and starts automation when you get home, making it perfect for modes like Coming Home and Leaving Home. Importantly, it’s rated IP67 dust and waterproof for everyday use.

Images courtesy of SwitchBot