MIH designed a pocketknife that’s shorter than a house key yet is a powerhouse in performance. Called the BladeNex, it’s a titanium micro folding scalpel knife that weighs just 0.44oz and measures 2.42″ long. It’s so tiny and lightweight that you can easily forget that you have it with you.

This is a testament that size isn’t just the basis for what makes a folder stand out from its kind in the market. There’s also design and precision: this knife features a minimalist and sleek design that focuses on performance and not just style.

The BladeNex lets you value functionality in a compact form that you can easily slip in jean pockets, hang with your keys, or use as a pendant (for the risk takers). It features an interchangeable blade system and uses the readily available deathly sharp #11 scalpel blade. An integrated locking mechanism secures the blade during use and prevents accidental openings.

Meanwhile, the latch-release system guarantees the knife only deploys when needed. Using a scalpel blade makes this tiny folder TSA-friendly as you can easily remove it during security checks and purchase a new one. This way, you always have this trusty knife with you whenever and wherever.

It can cut, slice, open boxes, sharpen pencils, cut paracords, and more. Its frame features geometric facets for a comfortable grip and aesthetic appeal. Likewise, a tritium slot offers visibility during low-light conditions so you spot it right away if needed. Despite its minute size, it manages to integrate a pocket clip in its slim frame and a keychain hole.

The BladeNex is available in two stylish color options: Sandblasted and PVD Black. The former’s textured surface enhances grip and adds a rugged appeal. Meanwhile, the latter option offers excellent corrosion and wear resistance.

