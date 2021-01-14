For folks who love to maintain their active lifestyle, there are options to do so while indoors. There are various types of exercises, equipment, and nutrition to keep you in great shape. Cyclists can use direct-drive bike trainers, while runners have treadmills. Let’s face it, gaming is not exactly the healthiest hobby especially when you are sitting down most of the time. On the other hand, the Virtuix Omni One just might encourage gamers to burn calories and have fun at the same time.

Earlier, we were discussing some of the limitations that push people away from virtual reality entertainment. Cutting-edge positional and movement tracking technology allows players to move around just like they would in real life.

However, unless you have a ridiculously lengthy cable and a wide-open space outdoors, it’s only a matter of time before you bump into something around the house. The Omni One from Virtuix offers a solution that provides 360-degrees of VR freedom.

The concept is not exactly new, but pears to be the first of its kind with a smaller form factor. Furthermore, it is probably the closest one can get to a free-roam VR platform. The Omni One is apparently capable of delivering a similar experience in a compact format that occupies an area roughly the same as a regular spin bike.

Instead of a barrier to keep players safely within the playing surface, the Omni one features a harness. The vest keeps your torso stationary, but your legs are free to move about. In essence, you can probably call it an omnidirectional VR treadmill of sorts. The package also includes a standalone VR headset and a first-party game store for full compatibility.

Images courtesy of Virtuix