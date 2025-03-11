Gigantic flat-screen televisions are steadily becoming mainstream. It won’t be long before massive models are priced with the budget of the average consumer. Unfortunately, gigantic panels often come with several caveats. Given the dimensions, it will take up space and is on the heavy side. Moreover, buyers often need professional help to mount their new displays properly and safely. If this sounds too much of a hassle, go for short throw projectors like the VA-LT002 instead.

Movie buffs will tell you that although flat-screen TVs have clear advantages over projectors, the latter delivers a more immersive cinematic experience. These days, tech pundits and those in A/V business consider more pixels as better. Unfortunately, content natively rendered in 8K resolution is not as readily available.

Thus, VAVA’s ultra short throw laser projector is far from obsolete with its compatibility with the ubiquitous 3840 x 2160 format. The VA-LT002 is the optimal entertainment solution for rooms with limited floor space. You can position it as close as 7.2 inches away from the wall and still achieve images between 80 to 150 inches depending on placement distance.

Design-wise, it’s housing has a rectangular form factor with curved edges. Elsewhere, premium acoustic fabric wraps around the middle frame. In the meantime, audio output relies on two 30W stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The device also supports DTS-HD and Dolby Audio for immersive sound.

Each unit includes physical ports such as Ethernet, S/PDIF, 3.5 mm audio in, 3.5 mm audio out, 1x HDMI/ARC, and 2x HDMI. According to the manufacturer, the VA-LT002 reaches a brightness of 1800 ANSI Lumen and touts a 25,000-hour lamp life. VAVA offers this SKU in tonal black or white/gray colors.

