Summer continues and it’s our pleasure to bring you all the cool stuff available right now. It does not only promote excursions, backyard barbecues, and even international travel but also showcases fashion appropriate for the season. To up your sneaker game, our pick would be the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low. There’s nothing like a good pair of sneakers to heat up your wardrobe.

Virgil Abloh’s luxury fashion label has been working closely with many of the world’s leading brands. Its collaborations with Nike has been going strong for the past couple of years and is not stopping anytime soon. As always, the Nike Blazer Low receives some signature design elements from Off-White. For example, the zip tie and tag which you can see on other releases.

Aside from sandals, these kicks are ideal if you prefer a collar that sits just below your ankle. Although some of us here prefer high-tops and mids, there are casual outfits that just look better with low-cut shoes on. Style-wise the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low retains most of the original’s silhouette.

Of course, the attraction here are the embellishments it receives from Off-White. Almost instantly, your attention will focus on the midsole wherein the rear tapers to a point that extends beyond the heel. This addition features gold specks and brilliant blue with aquamarine elements.

As for the upper, it is black leather with cutouts in several sections. A bold choice over traditional mesh fabric for breathability. The exposed foam tongue features the Nike and Off-White co-branding. On top of the black laces, this exclusive Blazer Low sports another cord in neon green. Both feature text that reads “SHOELACES” in white and black print respectively.

