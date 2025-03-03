The sudden passing of legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama in 2024 left fans of Japanese comics and animation devastated. His impact on many people’s childhood cannot be overstated with multiple hit franchises. These include Sand Land, Dr. Slump, Jaco The Galactic Patrolman, and Dragon Ball. Flaunt your love for one of his works with Crocs’ new Dragon Ball Z Classic Clog.

Although the brand has been the subject of ridicule for the somewhat whimsical look of its products. Nevertheless, yearly sales numbers state otherwise. Even if you abhor them, this special Son Goku theme is an instant collector’s item.

Apart from working on multiple manga series, Toriyama is also a character designer for various forms of media. His art style is distinct and is prominently featured in several videogames. Meanwhile, the Dragon Ball Z Classic Clog is brimming with cool aesthetic elements that pay homage to its namesake.

“It’s footwear with main character energy. The Dragon Ball Z Classic Clog is inspired by Goku, everyone’s favorite Saiyan raised on earth. Lead by example and get yourself a pair,” describes Crocs. The upper is clad in bright orange with images of the Dragon Balls with varying numbers of stars.

Elsewhere, you have the strap in blue with the “悟” kanji on the rivets and a decorative knot charm. These shades are obviously from Son Goku’s iconic gi and belt. What follows is the midsole in orange with yellow graphics that resemble a ki charge, while the Dragon Ball Z logo appears on the heel.

Finally, the outsole and inner lining are in black. Each Dragon Ball Z Classic Clog includes exclusive Jibbitz charms of the Four-Star Dragon Ball, Shenron, Son Goku’s “悟” kanji, the Flying Nimbus cloud, and Son Goku in Super Saiyan mode.

Images courtesy of Crocs