American luxury car brand Cadillac may not have much to offer when it comes to lifestyle products. However, the latest collaboration could be a hint of future ventures. The tie-in with a renowned figure in sneaker culture presents a collection of four fancy silhouettes. Each SKU in the Cadillac x SURGEON collection incorporates stylish nods to the EVs they represent.

For our readers who are relatively new to bespoke footwear, the key figure in this partnership is Dominic “The Surgeon” Ciambrone. Although he primarily deals with shoes, his creativity extends to furniture, apparel, and interior design.

Starting with the OPTIQ x SURGEON, we’re looking at a mesh upper with a generous distribution of leather overlays. A lace tag denotes the name of the sneaker, while co-branded tongue tags indicate it’s part of the Cadillac x SURGEON capsule. Respective emblems are visible on the heel embroidery and sockliner.

Next is a shoe with a combination of leather and vinyl uppers. Sections flaunt perforations and cutouts likely to aid breathability. The LYRIQ x SURGEON also includes co-branding and emblems of both brands. Its bold profile comes from the blue/white/black/red colorway.

Third on the list is the CELESTIQ x SURGEON. “Drawing inspiration from the sleek, elegant shapes and bespoke materials that make this shoe as astonishing as the vehicle itself,” describes the product page. This Cadillac x SURGEON entry sports a leather upper in blue, gray, black, and red.

Last but not least in the Cadillac x SURGEON collection is the ESCALADE IQ x SURGEON. As the flagship SUV and icon in the fleet, the high-tops feature an all-leather upper. Only five pairs are available for every style, shipping in hard-sided cases and exclusive dust bags and hang tags.

