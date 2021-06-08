With summer upon us, it’s time to think about dispensing with those hiking boots, loafers and dress shoes. You know, the shoes you normally wear every single day, wherever you go during the colder months. It’s time to replace them with a comfortable, flexible and very cool pair of men’s sandals.

Of all the beachwear that’s out there, the humble flip flop is often overlooked. Whether it’s because you don’t think they are particularly cool or flattering or just because you don’t see the point in spending too much time considering which flip flop you are going to wear. The fact is, though, that the sandal you choose may impact how good an experience you have.

Gone are the days when sandals meant a crappy piece of rubber or leather with a tiny strap that eventually cuts the circulation of at least one or two of your toes, if not all of them. Modern sandals come in a variety of different distinctive styles and feature a range of different materials in their construction. So many that it can be something of a minefield or mildly infuriating trying to decide which sandal to choose from the available options. That’s why your buds at Men’s Gear have taken the liberty of doing a lot of the hard work for you.

Cheap flip flops have their place, mind you. But, that’s in your backyard when you’re only walking a few paces here or there. For those miles and miles, you might spend walking around a music festival, on vacation when you’re out and about in the local town sightseeing, you need something a bit more robust. That’s when you need one of the great pairs of sandals, we’re going to highlight in the following buying guide. So, get ready to buckle up and shoe off your feet like never before!

Top Picks