With summer upon us, it’s time to think about dispensing with those hiking boots, loafers and dress shoes. You know, the shoes you normally wear every single day, wherever you go during the colder months. It’s time to replace them with a comfortable, flexible and very cool pair of men’s sandals.
Of all the beachwear that’s out there, the humble flip flop is often overlooked. Whether it’s because you don’t think they are particularly cool or flattering or just because you don’t see the point in spending too much time considering which flip flop you are going to wear. The fact is, though, that the sandal you choose may impact how good an experience you have.
Gone are the days when sandals meant a crappy piece of rubber or leather with a tiny strap that eventually cuts the circulation of at least one or two of your toes, if not all of them. Modern sandals come in a variety of different distinctive styles and feature a range of different materials in their construction. So many that it can be something of a minefield or mildly infuriating trying to decide which sandal to choose from the available options. That’s why your buds at Men’s Gear have taken the liberty of doing a lot of the hard work for you.
Cheap flip flops have their place, mind you. But, that’s in your backyard when you’re only walking a few paces here or there. For those miles and miles, you might spend walking around a music festival, on vacation when you’re out and about in the local town sightseeing, you need something a bit more robust. That’s when you need one of the great pairs of sandals, we’re going to highlight in the following buying guide. So, get ready to buckle up and shoe off your feet like never before!
Sliding into first place is this rather smart, but laidback pair of slide sneaker-style sandals from Under Armour. The have a simple strap across the top of your foot that can be fully adjusted for a custom and comfortable feel. While the rubberized Michelin Wild Gripper sole is textured to add to its durability and robustness, as well as providing you with traction and grip.
Ah, the classic Milano from Birkenstock. Although you may have reservations about spending quite as much on a pair of sandals, trust us – they’re worth it. Birkenstock have near legendary status for designing some very fashionable and functional sandals for men and women. These have a rubber sole and all-natural, extremely comfortable leather strapping.
Think you know Crocs? It’s true that for some people Crocs represent everything that’s wrong with footwear. However, put all those reservations to bed by looking in awe at these wonderful flip flop-style sandals. Not only do they look extremely cool, but they have a footbed with double the cushioning to provide you with extra support and comfort.
The crocslite material toe post that helps secure them in place is gentle enough that you’ll love them after one day wearing them.
Pros
Double-cushioned footbed for extra comfort
Odor resistance
Cons
Can shrink if left in direct sunlight when it’s hot
Made by Clarks, the renowned shoe manufacturer and retailer, these OLUKAI NUI flip-flop sandals are made using full-grain leather that has been perforated using a laser for precision and accuracy and features aesthetically pleasing stitching. The textile lining provides a soft place for your foot to rest, meaning you can enjoy wearing these all days without blistering or suffering fatigue.
They’ve been designed to be anatomically correct and contour your foot perfectly.
From Reef, a highly favored shoemaker, comes this relaxed pair of flip-flop style sandals that feature a contoured body with a great deal of arch support along with heel cupping. The ‘cushion bounce’ footbed has been made using ultra-soft EVA foam, so you know they’re going to be ridiculously pillow-like.
From Tommy Hilfiger comes the rather cool slide-style sandals made from synthetic materials and featuring a comfortable, yet simplistic flexible sole. The strapping also made from synthetic materials features the iconic colors associated with the brand.
Pros
Cool looking
Flexible synthetic sole
Cons
At just 0.5-inches, makes for a not particular big platform
From NeedBo, the next flip flop-style sandals in our guide have the EVA footbed that provides your feet with a flexible and versatile place to sit as you walk and walk and walk some more. They also have customizable EVA strapping. The non-slip, high-quality rubber sole provides you with durability and traction so that you don’t accidentally fall. We just love how smart they look.
Perfect for just about any situation. Whether you are going out for dinner on a sunny day or going to the beach.
The most iconic of all Puma’s slide sandal releases, the Leadcat is the perfect combination of style and comfort. With a synthetic leather strapping and expertly molded footbed, they not only fit well, but feel great. With EVA also on the outer sole as well, you can always rely on Puma to deliver.
Next, we have Showaflops, with a mixture of rubber and EVA, which is a slide-style sandal which pairs style and sophistication with a hygienic antimicrobial sole. It provides protection against bacteria, fungus and mold. Thuy also benefit from having water and shower proofing so you can wear them on the beach or by the pool.
There was no chance we were going to cover some really cool sandals without featuring the brand with the three white stripes. That’s what we have here in the form of the Adidas Adissage slide-style sandal. The German sportswear brand really know how to make clothing and shoes that are a combination of killer looks and iconic design.
Pros
Iconic design
Feels like a pillow underneath your feet
Cons
Can’t be worn barefoot when you’re breaking them in
Back with Clarks again and another addition to the men’s sandals market with these cool Lacono flip flops. Constructed from a high-quality mixture of rubber in the sole and leather with an almost-suede-like textile lining to offer your toes protection against the rugged feel of the leather.
As you’d expect, EVA foam is used to give the midsole cushioning that also helps provide your arch with much-needed support. Ideal for wearing on those casual days in the sun or for early dinner in an outdoor restaurant.
Quicksilver have a great reputation for designing and producing functional, practical, but also stylish clothing and accessories that never feel like a chore to wear. These cool flip flop sandals feature a toe post made from nylon with some soft cushioning and a strap made from memory-foam for relaxing padding. They will feel great, however long you wear them for.
At least that’s the theory.
Pros
Memory foam strapping
Low profile heel measuring around 0.75-inches
Cons
Some have complained about the quality of the construction
These sandals look rather striking compared to the others in our guide so far, but that’s what attracted us to them. The Teva Voya slide sandal is made from high quality leather in the upper and features a synthetic sole. Polyester webbing is used to line the leather and it’s ideal for wearing to the beach as they have a degree of waterproofing.
With top sole cushioning and the fact, the shoe retains the contours of your foot, make these a joy to wear.
In the great party that is the men’s sandals section of the footwear market, even the classic moon stomping Dr. Martens are invited. We love the fact that this Athens slide sandal features that black soot leather look and feel, with a softer synthetic sole and a more laidback design than traditional boots.
All you goths can now go to the beach and be miserable while the bikini-clad ‘cool’ kids enjoy themselves. Only kidding, these are badass!
Next, we have the rather nifty slide sandals known as the Khombu Dustin. These have a wonderfully molded footbed that gives your feet a nice platform to settle on, even when you’re doing a lot of walking. They also feature the patented Khombu ‘K-Grip’ rubber outsole that provides you with an amazing amount of traction. You’ll never slip in these, no matter the surface you’re on!
As with all great slide sandals, these slip on and off like a glove.
Pros
The awesome K-Grip outsole
Neoprene lining for quicker drying and moisture wicking
We’ve featured Keen before in other guides on Men’s Gear and it’s not surprising because they’re normally known for making practical, workwear. These, although they’re not ideal for working in, are still incredibly practical, with the softness of a lightweight flip flop you’d expect. They have a high-traction outer sole that provides you with a grip you can rely on.
While the lining of the strap has been designed to offer moisture-wicking properties to ensure the flip flops are quick drying.
Now we’re talking. This is by far one of our favorites – the Columbia Buxton 2-strap sandal. There’s just so much to recommend this pair of robust and durable sandals. It doesn’t matter what kinda wet territory you’re exploring while wearing these…they will always protect you and provide the support and comfort your feet need.
Columbia bring the footwear technology they’re known for to this sandal with the Omni-Grip, a traction system that’s designed to grip wherever you are. They also benefit from the exclusive Techlite frame and footbed design that provides high-end shock absorbency and feather-like cushioning.
This wouldn’t really be a guide to men’s footwear of any kind without mentioning the kings of sneakers, Nike, We’ve already had Puma, Adidas and Under Armour, so it seems fitting that the great black tick would be here. These are sexy little beasts with a synthetic leather strap that’s lined with soft-to-touch jersey that protects your toes and the upper half of your foot.
The midsole is rather special as it’s been injected with special Phylon to give the perfect bedding of lightweight cushioning. Like all good sandals, these have been designed with a degree of give thanks to the flex grooves. They’ll always go where you go.
You may never have heard of Urbanfind before, but after looking at these devilishly handsome sandals. Stylized on old-fashioned British-style flip flops these have a classic look with a more modern approach in the construction side of things. They are made from an upper of PU leather with a fabric-lined thong that secures them in place without hurting those gaps between toes.
Underfoot you have a bed of EVA memory foam and TPR rubber. What more could you really ask for in such a budget-priced sandal? Budget-priced but certainly not budget-designed.
Don’t you just hate when you’re on the beach, at the park or anywhere in your shorts, a cool tee and a comfortable pair of flip flop-style sandals and you’ve not got a bottle opener. Damn it! Well, that’s no longer a problem thanks to the second pair of men’s sandals in our guide from those cool fellas at Reef.
That’s right, not only do you get a laidback pair of masculine sandals, but you also get a nifty little bottle opener, complete with its own little hidey-hole in the sole. So, yes, they’ve got an anatomically designed sole that provides arch support and a relaxing footbed. But, just remember, bottle opener.
Everhealth, as the name might suggest, is a brand determined to make shoes and other footwear that really looks after your slabs of meat. What’s the secret to their alchemy? They’ve got a podiatrist on tap to ensure that each design is something of a godsend for your feet.
These feature synthetic upper strap that’s water-resistant and quick-drying with a soft and luxurious nylon-lined toe post, a footbed made from EVA foam that provides shock absorption you wouldn’t believe and a flexible outsole that provides the grip and traction you’re after for most terrains.
Pros
Designed with the help of a podiatrist
Strapping made from water-resistant and quick-drying synthetics
Cons
Some complained that they’re a little on the tight side
Back with one of the most popular sportswear brands in the world, Under Armour have another great pair of sandals for men in the form of these Ignite II. The name comes from the fact they feature strapping lined with the company’s HeatGear that helps these beauties fit like a glove for your feet.
They also benefit from anatomically correct contouring that not only provides padding for your feet, but helps the sandal move as you move.
Pros
HeatGear-lined strapping for additional comfort
Traction pods in heel for additional comfort and cushioning
From Cobain comes an updated version of their classic ARV sandal. The II is more stylish and features an EVA-filled top sole and a customized perforated pattern. This means that they are a dream to wear, wherever you’re going. While the wedge base and full arch support means your feet and the rest of your legs are protected.
As you’ve no doubt come to expect from the best sandals for guys, the footbed is contoured to fit nicely with your foot. These are cool, it has to say
Pros
Wedge base and arch support provide a sturdy, supportive, but comfortable platform
Soft synthetic strap
Cons
Another that runs slightly smaller than stated sizes
Now, we’re quite sure you weren’t really expecting to see something quite like that, were you? Inspired by a classic huarache-style sandal, these are a very cool looking pair of sliders. If you’re not a fan of the old-fashioned strapping, you’ll probably love the woven-draw cord that adjusts the lacing on these awesome little things.
They must be the coolest sandals we’ve ever seen, that don’t really even look like sandals. As they resemble more closely some kinda skeletal sneaker! A definite departure from what we have come to expect from Keen, but a welcome one, nonetheless. Definitely one of our favorites.
Pros
Strikingly different design inspired by huarache sandals
From Ecco, no not the dolphin, we now must talk about these awesome, subtle but sophisticated slide sandals. They feature the special fluid form injected tech and have the precise and accurate anatomically designed footbed that means you’ll never feel uncomfortable (hopefully) wearing these.
Most strikingly about these is the leather used. It’s just beautiful.
These sports-style sandals from Chaco are made for some hardcore business. We’re not sure whether to be seduced or scared by them. We especially like the nice touch in the form of the jacquard-webbing that adds a touch of class and sophisticated to otherwise badass-looking strappy sandals.
The heel risers have been injection-molded and feature that handy and secure ladder-lock buckle, while the sole, as usual is made from rubber. The midsole, with its patented LUVSEAT design is not only comfortable and cushioning, but made without harming animals, so perfect for vegans.
Rainbows Sandals makes these sound like they were made by some hippies in a commune. The fact they’re made with hemp only arouses more suspicions of the hippies’ involvement. Regardless of whether hippies have been involved in them or not – we think for a very laidback and lightweight pair of flip flops, these are perfect.
Slip them on and see what’s hempining, as the company say.
We weren’t completely convinced that we liked the idea of wearing a pair of sandals called ‘baitfish’. It sounds like some weird horror from the 70’s or early 80’s. You know the kind, where a bunch of frat house boys fraternize with a bunch of frat house girls and then they are all bludgeoned to death by the corpse of some frat house boy who got drowned in a lake by his dog.
Back to the flip flops though. These are actually really cool. And it seems as if the baitfish name comes from the inspiration, they took fort the design, as they are boat-shoe styled. Also, they’re made using rawhide leather that’s been expertly and precisely laced together for a close and comfortable fit. They also look extremely smart, like you’re going to go on a boat on a lake.
Not a lake where the corpse of a dead frat house boy is going to try and drown you or bludgeon you though…we hope…
Pros
High-quality rawhide leather
Extremely attractive, We mean extremely attractive
Cons
Older version of same sandals had a higher, more supportive, arch
Did you wonder if we’d forgotten to mention Rockport in our guide? Well, if you were looking for Rockport, then you’ve got Rockport. Made from 100% high-quality leather. This features two extremely comfortable and adjustable hook and loop straps that mean you can get the perfect fit.
Who’ve we got here? Oh, it’s Champion with what have to win the award for best named slide sandals ever. The Groovy Papaya have the Champion C embossed onto the slide’s upper made from a high-quality synthetic material and a larger one on the soft and comfortable strapping.
Okay, so they are very red. Kanye would probably wear these, if they were diamond-encrusted and had Jesus pieces on them. But we think they’re pretty good and because they’re made from Champion, you know they’re going to be made to a high quality.
Pros
That ridiculous name makes us smile from ear to ear
So, there you have it folks, we’ve looked at what we consider here at Men’s Gear to be the best of the men’s sandals on the market right now. We’ve covered everything from some of the best brands in the world of footwear and shoes to some even we’ve never heard of before. What it taught us is that you can’t judge sandals by the manufacturer.
Well, of course, unless it’s a great manufacturer like Nike, Under Armour or Adidas, that is. Some are more sophisticated than others, whereas others are made to be daring and outlandish. Really, Champion…really. That red. The more we think of it, that red is growing on us. We hope, if you’re in the market for a nice new pair of sandals for guys, that you’ll be able to pick out a great pair from our selection.
Eco-warriors can rejoice because you’re covered too. As are the sporty types, classier types and those who just like to rock a bit of color.