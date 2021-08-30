The Caribbean is known for its beautiful beaches and luxurious resort destinations. The Villa Islander is no exception. It offers the ultimate relaxing tropical getaway just a few steps away from Grace Bay beach.

This four-bedroom villa boasts an open floor plan divided by sliding glass doors for a seamless living space. It is a mix of a contemporary and boutique resort, but with the comforts of a casual beach getaway. It offers a Zen atmosphere where you can definitely zone out and enjoy the tranquil atmosphere and tropical surroundings.

The Villa Islander spans over 6,000 sq feet of living space. It has a main building with two bedrooms, dining, a kitchen with 14″ high ceilings facing the pool on one side, and an al fresco dining on the other. Likewise, there is a separate garden wing that accommodates two more bedrooms. All bedrooms have king-sized beds, blackout curtains, mood lighting, and can accommodate up to ten guests.

Meanwhile, the en-suite bathrooms have free-standing bathtubs, rain shower cabins, large wardrobes, and personal safes. Moreover, the villa has a roof deck that overlooks the pristine water of Grace Bay. Guests can avail themselves of the umbrellas and beach lounges placed along the waters or set up their beach blankets along the shore.

But for an experience with marine life, they can pack up their underwater gear and go snorkeling at the popular protected “Coral Garden.” Best of all, the Villa Islander is just five minutes by car to the nearest restaurants, supermarket in Grace Bay, and boutiques. A stay includes housekeeping, pre-stocking service, WiFi, and housekeeping. A chef is even available on request.

Images courtesy of Villa Islander