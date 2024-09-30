Un Hospedaje en el Pigüe or A Lodging in the Pigüe by Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura is a tranquil retreat in the Ecuadorian Amazon. It perches horizontally over a southeast ravine situated on a 2.5 hectare family-owned lot near the village of El Calvario in the Pastaza province of Ecuador.

The lodge is a blend of industrial and organic material. It perches on the slope via repurposed metal pipes from the oil industry. It also uses wire mesh and rods and natural elements of wood, stone, and bamboo, making it seamlessly blend with its surrounding wildlife. Meanwhile, allowing it to harmonize with the dense rainforest is the large living Pigüe tree integrated into the structure.

A Lodging in the Pigüe features a facade made up of recycled materials, with its main wall consisting of a welded wire mesh formwork filled with broken rocks or stones. Then bamboo and wood cover the ceilings and glass panels separate communal and private areas. These expansive glazing also allows natural light inside while offering a fully immersive experience of the natural Amazonian environment.

Meanwhile, its extended roof protects against heavy rains and winds. The pilings of recycled pipes also protect the structure from moisture and enables the installation of bio-filters for wastewater treatment. The space created below the lodge offers natural regeneration of vegetation that also helps stabilize the slopy terrain.

Aside from the open deck, A Lodging in the Pigüe also has a cantilevered netted seating area outside. Here, guests can lounge and fully soak in their surroundings. This place is designed to offer rest and relaxation with direct interaction with its natural habitat.

Images courtesy of @puntodos_studio