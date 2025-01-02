Movie buffs with discerning tastes typically scoff at mainstream blockbusters and prefer flicks that showcase a director’s signature artisanal spin. These are types of films the general public either pans or lauds for their distinct presentation. As such, a new hotel in Vienna — the Imperial Riding School — seems like it was curated by Wes Anderson.

Most of you probably recognize the award-winning American auteur for his cult hits such as The Darjeeling Limited, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Isle of Dogs, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, to name a few. In short, movie industry pundits say his cinematic usually features, vintage color palettes, symmetry, planimetric composition, and more.

Therefore, guests who book their stay at the Imperial Riding School should feel like they’re on the set of Anderson’s next project. Quirkiness aside, you can expect world-class hospitality at this hotel in Vienna, Austria. As part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the quality of service should feel like it’s second to none.

Its facade retains the baroque motif, which makes us feel like we’ve stepped back in time. Nevertheless, everything within its walls is as modern as it can get. Your stay includes a 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi, and an indoor pools, among others.

Available accommodations start with Deluxe, Deluxe Family, Superior, Junior Suite, and Suite. Anyone staying over can access the fitness center, bar, meeting spaces, and restaurant. Likewise, the Imperial Riding School is pet-friendly, but with some small restrictions to ensure everyone has a grand experience.

“Located in the artistic Landstraße district, the Imperial Riding School is surrounded by architectural fascinations, but stands out for its harmonious blend of aristocratic and bohemian characteristics,” writes Marriott.

Images courtesy of Marriott