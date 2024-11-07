Tourism in China was at an all-time low a couple of years ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thankfully, it’s gradually recovering now that international travel is back in full swing. If you need a reason to visit the East Asian country, how about the slew of remarkable architectural attractions within its borders? If you are in the city of Yantai, make sure to check out the Sun Tower.

This magnificent structure is located in the YEDA (Yantai Economic and Technological Development Area) Development Zone and was project helmed by Open Architecture. Its construction, on the other hand, is in partnership with engineering group Arup.

On a sunny day, this building reportedly turns into a giant sundial. Likewise, other reasons to drop by the fascinating establishment are a library, a café, a bar, a viewing deck, exhibition spaces, and a viewing deck. From certain angles, its silhouette reminds us of a conical shell with the top lopped off.

However, approach the sea-facing facade of the Sun Tower and you’ll see the rest of what it has to offer. Although the main draw is how the building’s shadow keeps time by day, the interiors light up at night for a mesmerizing sight. Overall, there’s plenty to do in and outside the Sun Tower.

Regarding the Sun Tower’s popularity, Open Architecture co-founder Huang Wenjing said, “From the overwhelming public enthusiasm and the sheer amount of visitors to the building since its opening, we felt deeply grateful and reassured of what we set out to do – making architecture that can help connect people with nature and time in profound ways.”

Images courtesy of Jonathan Leijonhufvud