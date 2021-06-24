Everyone at Men’s Gear is looking pretty healthy this week – and that’s not because the canteen stopped serving pizza. It’s because we’ve all been down the beach testing out the best beach blankets currently on the dunes. Not exactly true, but one writer has phoned in sick claiming he was in a shark attack. The editor is too smart to believe that, and you’ll see just how smart he is when you see his awesome pick from our shortlist of the best beach blankets.
Many men might not be getting too excited about discussing beach blankets. After all, it’s not exactly a look into the best high-tech gadgets for men. Yet, before you leave us early, these beach towels aren’t your usual towels sported by bronzed beach-goers. They have lots of features that make them convenient to transport, features to stop sand getting everywhere and they are made to last longer. So, before you dig out your old and ragged gym towel, consider maintaining your street cred among the dunes with an awesome beach towel that looks cool and functions great.
We have researched quite a few beach towels and have narrowed down our search to 21 phenomenal towels. We couldn’t keep it down any further because we wanted to make sure we have something for every guy. For the surfers, the sunbathers and the guys in charge of the barbeque, we have beach towels for everyone. We also made sure that we found beach towels in different price ranges, so every man can avoid shelling out, or they can splash out, from the choices below. Esky at the ready and let’s get started…
You will never have to be the main character of the comical scenes at the beach that is wrestling with their beach towel when the wind gets up thanks to this Matador beach towel. This is because it comes supplied with ground pegs, so when the gusts increase you can rely on this beach blanket to stay put. It also comes with a convenient travel bag to make it compact on your journey to the beach. What’s more is that it’s water resistant and comes in three awesome color choices. So, what’s your pick – red, black or green?
Score points with the ladies prepping picnic dates with this blanket and then use it to head to the beach and check out the surf with the guys. This multifunctional beach blanket includes a timeless design on a top-quality soft fleece. Yet, the bottom of the blanket is made of Oxford waterproof fabric. One of the coolest aspects of this beach blanket is that it comes with a bag that resembles a backpack style. On this bag, you will also find a pocket for your wallet and smartphone – or maybe just your swimming goggles?
The traditional beach towel design can be found in the Scuddles option right here. The blue and white stripes may bring images of the sea to mind and you’ll certainly outshine the other guys rocking worn beach towels that are also their gym towels. It also includes a waterproof backing that makes it easy to maintain and keep clean. Once you have had enough of the surf or the kids have made enough sandcastles, simply fold it up and carry it like a briefcase. Got you reaching for your sunblock?
Green or digital camouflage will be the go-to colors for the next beach towel on our list. Yet, color choices are further down on the list of positives about this beach blanket. Top of the list will probably be the outstanding compactness that this towel offers when not in use. It fits into a small carry bag that can even be held in one hand. The corners of the beach blanket are equipped with loops ready for pegs, making it prepared for windy beach days when the surf is perfect. Tap the button below to learn more.
Not only does this beach blanket give you enough room for you, your smartphone, a beer and a book – and maybe another beer – it’s also one of the most durable beach blankets on the market. This is because it has two layers of polyester and a layer of waterproof PVC. Choosing this beach blanket means choosing a beach blanket that lasts. It even comes with a hassle-free warranty for purchasing protection and the choice between two color designs. We’d get khaki stripes – same for you or blue stripes?
Men who like to add some color for their beach days will appreciate the Camco beach blanket. In fact, there four different designs to choose from that are all bright and colorful. Generous dimensions mean you can get up to four adults on this beach towel, which can also be used for other outings. The materials of this polypropylene blanket have been intricately woven together to make it highly durable. Moreover, this blanket is beach ready as it is UV protected. Sandcastles with the kids or a beach barbeque with the guys, Camco have you covered.
Not quite a beach towel but not a traditional picnic blanket, this durable outdoor blanket is perfect for all your outdoor activities. This blanket is easily foldable with a compact tote bag design and an adjustable shoulder strap, making it convenient to take it everywhere – take it to the beach, the park or just leave it packed in your car. In fact, this large four-person blanket makes the perfect outdoor accessory as it comes with four windproof stakes, making it far more convenient than your ordinary beach towel. Plus, it has the added bonus of being water resistant and easy to clean after a picnic lunch; just shake it clean of picnic crumbs and you’re ready to leave.
Ever wanted to sit on a giant cartoon style cut out of a watermelon? Or maybe you have wanted to pretend to be eaten by a cartoon shark. Well, these giant 5ft beach towels are perfect for you. Get one of these towels and you are guaranteed to be a centerpiece at the beach. Or gift this beach towel and you will be their favorite person of the year. With 23 different designs, this ultra-soft microfiber beach towel is perfect for guys of different preferences. If you want to know more simply click the button below. Just be warned that you may get hungry looking at some of the designs.
If you already have a long list of gear to take to the beach, carrying a beach towel becomes an inconvenient necessity. That’s not a problem with the WELLMAX beach towel for men that is unrivaled when it comes to compactness and transportability. You’ll be surprised to know that this beach towel will fold up and slot in a bag that is the size of your palm. Mr. Convenient will be racing to get this beach towel, will you beat him to it? It might fit two, but you don’t have to share. It even comes with a refund guarantee if you’re not satisfied.
Arguably one of the most awesome-looking beach blankets on our list. From a distance, it looks like a cool professional travel bag but up close you see it is a rolled-up beach towel ready for a day checking out the surf. It is a thick blanket which offers an unbelievably soft feel for your sunbathing hours. Whether you choose blue or gray, it is a perfect choice for men who own beach houses and for men who like to take the kids to the park.
Flamingos or dinosaurs at the beach? It’s no competition really but you can choose either. You can make your way to the beach with his cool beach towel for men and enjoy the soft material. The material is also made without toxic chemical and completely BPA free. When you do arrive, you’ll be turning more heads than a Baywatch scene because it’s cool and huge. In fact, this beach towel will fit up to five people. If you want to know more simply click below and we’ll send you to the seller in our digital Uber. Oh and we meant flamingos – what, you thought dinosaurs?
The sophisticated and elegant gent planning a trip to southern Europe may want to consider this stylish beach blanket made of super soft Turkish cotton. It comes in many phenomenal designs, all of which use simple geometric shapes or stripes to give a relaxing beach vibe. Some of the best features about this towel except for its material is that it dries quickly so you never stuff a damp towel in your bag that start to smell funky and it even repels sand. Sold?
What’s that guy taking a laptop bag to the beach for? Oh wait, that’s actually a beach towel rolled into a cool carrying towel that combines style with convenience. It even has an excellent carrying strap to make carrying it hands-free and effortless. One of the best aspects of this item that many of the other beach towels fall short on is that this one can be machine washed. There are three cool colors to choose from, but the aqua color appears to be the most fitting. Click below to learn more!
For the men who carry beach towels the old-fashioned way, and by that, we mean under their arm – and for the guys who like their towels large, the Sportlite towel has arrived. This beach towel even has a corner pocket to protect your devices from blowing sand or water. We’ll even let you into a secret. These beach towels are used by teams of Los Angeles lifeguards. It might not turn you into Hasselhoff, but it is approved by lifeguards. It comes in a range of colors and designs that you can uncover by clicking the button below.
In the running for the best value beach towel was this must-have beach accessory from Angemay. It is one of the biggest beach towels on our shortlist, yet its foldable design keeps it compact and convenient for your beach trips. The towel is completely waterproof which outshines many of the other options. It is also exceptionally thick which adds durability and comfort. One final benefit is that this towel is super simple to maintain. Give it a quick shake and the sand and burger bun crumbs are gone. It might only come in one color, but it is super bright so you can easily find your way back to beach camp after a quick dip in the ocean.
The next beach towel to make it on our list is this waterproof and sand proof multi-functional beach blanket. Made by the guys and gals at DOZZZ it comes with the perfect little cushion so you can get just as many zeds in the sun. The jazzy design will certainly help you stand out among the dunes for all the right reasons. However cool aesthetics are only matched by convenience. It folds away in just seconds and is effortless to clean you can even throw it in the washing machine without it getting damaged. Want to know more? Aboard the Men’s Gear digital Uber by clicking the button below and we will take you a trusted seller.
We introduced you to a phenomenal beach towel by BigMouth earlier, and here is another. These guys don’t shy away from color and provide the perfect towel for a summer’s day. You will never lose sight of your awesome towel when returning from the ice cream parlor or a cool down swim. Many guys are rocking this towel up and down the coast and at concerts, lakes and parks across the country. You could be too by choosing this high-quality beach towel for men. The only problem with this towel is people are going to want to share it.
If the last beach towel was a bit too gimmicky for you this OCEAS activity blanket certainly provides something different. Available in a royal blue, storm gray or volcanic red, this beach towel is the perfect combination of rugged aesthetics and comfort. It comes equipped with a portable carry bag so you can transport this awesome beach towel from A to beach with relative ease. It is also one of the bigger beach towels on our list making it ideal for you and your travel buddy or you and the little ones making sand castles. The backing of this beach towel is double coated, making it even more durable and waterproof than ever. OCEAS even supply this product with a 30-day guarantee and a one-year replacement warranty.
One of the cheapest beach towels and also one of the most popular beach towels on our buyer guide is right here. The tartan stripes create the perfect beach look. However, this towel is multifunctional and would be a great addition to a picnic arsenal. The PEVA backing makes it waterproof and helps it to dry quickly so you can leave the beach seamlessly and not risk a damp towel smelling up your backpack. They provide their product in multiple colors and different sizes to suit your needs and preferences. Discover more by clicking the button below.
At a whopping 87 inches, this beach towel splashes the competition out of the water in terms of size. It is not just size that matters with this beach towel it also looks good and rolls up into a tidy package secured with characterful straps and buckles – all of which is accompanied by a convenient handle for transportation. The quality on offer is plain to see and you won’t mind shelling out a few extra bucks to own this awesome beach towel. It comes available in a simple stripe design or a more colorful option. When you choose this beach towel you also choose a lifetime warranty that gives you exceptional payment protection.
We’re finishing our list of the best beach towels with a look at a familiar name for beach dwellers. The Monkey Mat beach towel is one of the most luxurious, soft and lightweight beach towels on the market. It is made of high-quality nylon that will last many years of surfing and beach BBQ’s. One of the most unique features on this beach towel is that the corners have built-in weights. This means you will never have to worry about the wind blowing your towel up and sand going in your ice cream. To learn more about this innovative feature and others simply click – ah you know what to do by now…
Beach towels may not have you saving up, but they still deserve some considerations before hitting the checkout counter. Here are some of the things to think about before you make your final choice.
Size matters
Uhm, yes gents – size matters. When it comes to beach towels you don’t want to be the guy who is storing his iPod or smartphone with his socks and sneakers on the beach because your towel is too small. It’s much better to have room for all your beach accessories. Get a towel that makes room for your sunscreen, your smartphone, a cold beer or two – and of course yourself. You may also want a bigger beach towel that you can share with your girlfriend or kids. Check dimensions so you don’t look foolish by the coast.
Transportation
Some guys need two hands to carry their surfboard while others just need one hand to carry a beach ball or a couple of cold beers. This is a key consideration when choosing the best beach towel for you. Some of these beach towels fold up into a backpack-style shape with straps, meaning you can carry them hands-free. Other beach towels fold up and have a handle that requires you to carry it. Give this a thought before you make your pick.
Transportation II
Transportation doesn’t just need considering in the way the beach towel is carried. The dimensions of the towel when stored also provide a key thought. Some beach towels can be made as compact to fit in the palm of a hand while others are quite bulky. Smaller is better for most guys but some people won’t mind a slightly bulkier option.
Multifunctionality
Not every guy gets the opportunity to take an evening dip in the ocean or go to the beach every week. Unless you have a beach house you may want to get a towel that is multifunctional. No, that still doesn’t mean you can use your sweaty gym towel. Yet, you can choose a towel-come-blanket that can be used for the beach, picnics in the park and camping trips. This way you get more use out of your purchase and it becomes better value for money.
Windproof
Lying there enjoying your beach day only to be interrupted by a gust of wind blowing your towel up and sand in your face is not that uncommon. The good news is that with a certain design of beach towel, this is not an issue anymore. These towels have holes at each corner ready for stakes to be hit into the sand – or the ground – and keep your towel down even when the wind gets up.
Found Your Next Beach Towel Or Still Not Shore?
That wraps up our look into the best beach towels for men that are currently on the market. We have shown you what we believe are the most awesome towels made by the best manufacturers. From the long-wavy-haired surfer to the dads with hotdogs and beers, everyone can get a towel to suit their preferences here.
We also made sure many of our beach towels provided the most convenient carrying and storing functions. Whether you are heading to the park to play some ball with the kids, a picnic with your better half or in fact to the beach, you can look as cool as the sea breeze with one of these options.
If you did manage to find a beach towel you like, hit the links to visit authentic and trusted sellers. The quicker you make your purchase the quicker you can find a good spot to set up for your beach day. If you are torn between more than one beach towel, then also click the links. This way, you can compare them even more and get answers to make the right decision for you. Whatever you do decide, we wish you a great day down the beach. We might even join you. Where’s the sunblock…
The Westwind Farm is a high-end country estate that sits on over eight acres of land and boasts luxurious interiors and furnishings including a chef kitchen, nine fireplaces, seven baths, a gym and media room, and more.
The Welcome to the Jungle House is a sustainable residential property of modern and contemporary elegance that boasts a rooftop garden, open-air pond, and an impressive black photovoltaic panel array for solar energy.