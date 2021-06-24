BEST BEACH TOWELS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What To Look For When Buying A Beach Towel?

Beach towels may not have you saving up, but they still deserve some considerations before hitting the checkout counter. Here are some of the things to think about before you make your final choice.

Size matters

Uhm, yes gents – size matters. When it comes to beach towels you don’t want to be the guy who is storing his iPod or smartphone with his socks and sneakers on the beach because your towel is too small. It’s much better to have room for all your beach accessories. Get a towel that makes room for your sunscreen, your smartphone, a cold beer or two – and of course yourself. You may also want a bigger beach towel that you can share with your girlfriend or kids. Check dimensions so you don’t look foolish by the coast.

Transportation

Some guys need two hands to carry their surfboard while others just need one hand to carry a beach ball or a couple of cold beers. This is a key consideration when choosing the best beach towel for you. Some of these beach towels fold up into a backpack-style shape with straps, meaning you can carry them hands-free. Other beach towels fold up and have a handle that requires you to carry it. Give this a thought before you make your pick.

Transportation II

Transportation doesn’t just need considering in the way the beach towel is carried. The dimensions of the towel when stored also provide a key thought. Some beach towels can be made as compact to fit in the palm of a hand while others are quite bulky. Smaller is better for most guys but some people won’t mind a slightly bulkier option.

Multifunctionality

Not every guy gets the opportunity to take an evening dip in the ocean or go to the beach every week. Unless you have a beach house you may want to get a towel that is multifunctional. No, that still doesn’t mean you can use your sweaty gym towel. Yet, you can choose a towel-come-blanket that can be used for the beach, picnics in the park and camping trips. This way you get more use out of your purchase and it becomes better value for money.

Windproof

Lying there enjoying your beach day only to be interrupted by a gust of wind blowing your towel up and sand in your face is not that uncommon. The good news is that with a certain design of beach towel, this is not an issue anymore. These towels have holes at each corner ready for stakes to be hit into the sand – or the ground – and keep your towel down even when the wind gets up.

Found Your Next Beach Towel Or Still Not Shore?

That wraps up our look into the best beach towels for men that are currently on the market. We have shown you what we believe are the most awesome towels made by the best manufacturers. From the long-wavy-haired surfer to the dads with hotdogs and beers, everyone can get a towel to suit their preferences here.

We also made sure many of our beach towels provided the most convenient carrying and storing functions. Whether you are heading to the park to play some ball with the kids, a picnic with your better half or in fact to the beach, you can look as cool as the sea breeze with one of these options.

If you did manage to find a beach towel you like, hit the links to visit authentic and trusted sellers. The quicker you make your purchase the quicker you can find a good spot to set up for your beach day. If you are torn between more than one beach towel, then also click the links. This way, you can compare them even more and get answers to make the right decision for you. Whatever you do decide, we wish you a great day down the beach. We might even join you. Where’s the sunblock…