Cruise ships remain a popular option for travelers who want to spend their vacation aboard some of the most luxurious watercraft in the world. These gargantuan vessels are brimming with top-class entertainment, gourmet cuisine, accommodations, amenities, and destinations. Celestyal Cruises recently added a new itinerary that starts off in Dubai and takes people across the Arabian Gulf and back.

They’re calling the Desert Days and you will be mingling with others on board the Celestyal Journey. The ship measures 721 feet long with a 104-foot beam and 12 decks in total. Meanwhile, Its massive superstructure can accommodate a total of 1,260 guests with a crew of 500.

There are 630 cabins in total divided into five types. The Stargazer Suite, Grand Dream Suite, Junior Dream Suite, Exterior Cosmos Cabin, and Interior Cosmos Cabin. Elsewhere, there are seven dining establishments to choose from. Each specializes in a particular cuisine alongside a distinct motif.

These include The Taverna, Thalassa Restaurant, The Greek Deli, Grill Seekers, Pink Moon, Smoked Olive, and Chef’s Table. Also, for those who crave some booze, take your pick from the Celestyal Journey’s 10 bars. Beat boredom with activities such as swimming, sports, live music performances, and magic shows, to name a few.

Indulge in wellness treatments to soothe your body and soul or hit the gym to burn off those calories. As you can see, there is no shortage of awesome services brought to you by the Celestyal Journey. The Desert Days package includes stays in Dubai in addition to ports of call at Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain.

