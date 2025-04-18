Drobe revolutionizes luggage design and functionality with its customizable modular aluminum frame. It’s for the digital nomads, the frequent fliers, and those who’d rather have fun or get down to business than spend time unpacking.

Its innovative design allows it to adapt to work, leisure, or extended trips. It transforms into a modern three-layered wardrobe trunk with wide telescopic handles that double as hangers. Its patent-pending design offers quick and easy access to your clothes and other items, without the need to unpack.

Drobe, a spin on the word “wardrobe,” features a precision-engineered mechanism tower that controls the luggage’s opening and locking via a single button. Unlike traditional suitcases or luggage, it doesn’t open clamshell style or sit flat.

Instead, it functions like a movable cupboard or wheeled organizer. The top compartment has a lid for on-the-go, quick-access items and conveniently includes a mirror. The second and third compartments are storage for clothes and other travel necessities. But when shut close, it looks exactly like a travel suitcase, complete with a metal shell, caster wheels, TSA-friendly lock, and telescopic handles that lift the compartments upward.

Drobe also integrates customizable and swappable components from the outer shell to the smallest internal component. This enables users to repair or swap specific parts without the need to replace the entire body. Colors and styles are also customizable, ensuring the suitcase evolves with its user.

Manufactured in Norway, this wardrobe trunk enhances the travel experience with its versatile functionality and user-centric approach. It doesn’t have to be just for travel though, as it can also serve as a stylish bar unit or storage for digital equipment.

Images courtesy of Drobe Luggage