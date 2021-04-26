With travel restrictions starting to ease and the summer heat creeping up in some countries, a trip to the beach or a tropical getaway is in order. After all, there’s nothing like getting a good proper tan from the sun. The Villa Elyzeum in Croatia definitely lives up to this promise with its amazing views of the Adriatic Sea.

Situated on a seaside hill, this modern luxury rental is perfect for a family of ten or for retreats. It is just walking distance from the beach and located in the vicinity of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It boasts a modern open concept design perfect for social gatherings with a terrace that faces the ocean.

The Villa Elyzeum uses both modern and contemporary themes with glass walls and doors, concrete, wood, and tiles. It even provides high-tech electronics and modern furniture. It has Wi-Fi, an elevator, air conditioning, and a washer/dryer for a comfortable stay. Meanwhile, the fully-equipped kitchen makes meal prep a breeze. It boasts state-of-the-art appliances and has a dining area for eight or more. It even has an espresso machine.

When you feel like it, you can even take a dip in the infinity pool outside that overlooks the ocean and wash off at the alfresco shower. You also have plenty of reasons to stay out and enjoy the surrounding ocean view at the Villa Elyzeum with the abundance of sun lounges. If you want to venture out, historical villages Trogir and Split are just within the area. You can visit the cafes, bars, and restaurants at Split’s Diocletian’s Palace. You can marvel at the beauty of Romanesque, baroque, and Renaissance buildings at Trogir.

Images courtesy of Villa Elyzeum