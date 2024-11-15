When the wealthy want to show off, it usually all boils down to extravagant homes and means of transportation. To put it plainly, we have luxury homes, private aircraft, and recreational watercraft. That could all change down the line if Design4Future’s concept ever becomes reality. This is the Air Cube — a hybrid platform for the elite.

By the looks of it, we have a massive airship that also functions as a yacht when it touches down on water. The team behind this groundbreaking project is reportedly a subsidiary of Leoni Design Workshop (LDWO). At its current iteration, the Air Cube has yet to incorporate a propulsion system and power source for its seafaring capabilities

The studio did not specify exactly, but we believe the top is a rigid structure akin to that of a Zeppelin. What gives this away is the placement of the propellers, which are mounted on the sides instead of below. Underneath the Air Cube is the gondola that houses the owner, guests, and crew during travel.

Its hull is not traditional but purportedly floats like a ship. Design4Future also draws inspiration from LDWO’s Cube Houseboat concept. Clad in red glass, the superstructure features a lounge, dining area, observation deck, accommodations, and a wheelhouse. Other optional amenities should be available once they finalize every aspect.

Renders of the airship show what could be photovoltaic panels on top. This suggests the Air Cube can harvest green energy when the sun is out. Don’t expect ridiculous cruising speeds aboard this sky yacht but its leisurely pace will encourage relaxation. Plus, with a pair of binoculars, the views will be nothing short of breathtaking.

Images courtesy of LDWO