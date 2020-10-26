Pocketknives are handy for multiple small tasks or quick fixes. They are everyday carry essentials that get the job done. But, of course, you need a reliable one too just like the Victorinox Hunter Pro Alox Damast.

This limited-edition pocket knife should be on every blade collector’s list of things to buy. There are only 6000 samples made with a sequential number making it a collector’s item. This piece of metalwork stands out from any of its kind because of its construction.

The Victorinox Hunter Pro Alox Damast uses Damascus or Damast steel with high-grade Alox scales. Damast is famous for its strength, flexibility, and durability. It is also able to retain a keen edge over prolonged use.

Likewise, this metal exhibits beautiful dark or light wavy patterns that add allure to the crafted product. It certainly gives this swiss army knife a unique blade turnout. The blade expertly wraps 125 layers in a pyramidal pattern and gives the blade its unique copper brown color. Meanwhile, the silver-hued and Cross & Shield overlay provides a modern twist.

On comfort and portability, the Victorinox Hunter Pro Alox Damast pocketknife features a textured grip for better leverage and ease when performing tasks. It has a lockable blade for safety during use and when in storage. It is lightweight at just 6 ounces and compact enough to fit in your front or back pocket at 0.5 inches. Since it is a limited edition piece, then it is only fitting that it comes in a special box with a see-through window.

Images courtesy of Victorinox