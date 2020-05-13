If you have been following the latest trends for two-wheeled rides its likely you have heard about a German label called Vagabund Moto. This German shop is responsible for beautiful custom BMW motorcycles that we had the pleasure of hosting on our pages. The most recent one to receive our affection was the Moto V12 – a stealthy R100RT with a sinister aesthetic. To our surprise, the latest project to roll out of their garage is not what anyone expected. What he have here instead is a bespoke Lada Niva.

Dabbling with 4×4 vehicles might look like its way out of Vagabund Moto’s comfort zone, but we might be wrong. Taking its extensive know-how of working on motorcycles, it is probably making small adjustments to accommodate different type of machine. For those who are unaware, Lada is a Russian marque that is a subsidiary of Renault.

As such, you can just pick out the familiar silhouette of the French automaker’s compact platforms. It seems that this Lada Niva is handy a workhorse that Vagabund Moto depends on to move some of its gear. The designers from this German group evidently loves shades of gray and black. This is apparent with the monochrome colorway.

The team is also aware of the off-road capabilities of the stock Lada Niva. Therefore, we’re spying a set of all-terrain rubber wrapping around some new wheels. Another cool upgrade is the roof rack system, which the images show carrying various types of gear and cargo. Vagabund Motor has yet to share more about the rest of the upgrades. However, it’s clear that these guys know their stuff.

Images courtesy of Vagabund Moto