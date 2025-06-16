If somebody asks you what a futuristic vehicle would look like, it’s likely that Tesla’s Cybertruck comes to mind. Although the all-electric pickup truck remains divisive to this day, its geometric body and minimalist aesthetic serve as an inspiration for many in the green mobility scene. The Olto is a two-wheel city commuter that evokes a similar vibe.

Available in silver/black and tonal black paint jobs, it sports a sleek outline. This emission-free ride is billed by the manufacturer as an “automotive grade class 2 e-bike. It measures 42.4″ x 65.8″ x 27.3” and weighs approximately 176 lbs with a maximum load capacity of 352.7 lbs.

A 25 Ah, 50.4V, 1.2 kWh battery powers a 750W rear-wheel hub motor. The Olto has an estimated range of 41.6 mph when cruising at 12.4 mph. Meanwhile, it can hit a top speed of 33 mph off-road and can electronically limit it to 20 mph for bike lanes.

According to Infinite Machine, “Olto blends the power and durability of automotive engineering with the simplicity and freedom of a bicycle. It’s bike lane-legal and doesn’t require a license, insurance, or registration.” Buyers can also kit it out with optional accessories.

You might be asking why the New York-based group is calling it an electric bike in the first place. An intimate inspection of its design reveals an intuitive mechanism. It allows the pedals to transform into a pair of footrests in fully electric mode.

Likewise, the elongated saddle and extra pair of swing-out footpegs comfortably accommodate a passenger. Safety features of the Olto include an automatic steering lock, an alarm with immobilizer, a kickstand U-lock, and NFC/Companion app unlocking.

Images courtesy of Infinite Machine