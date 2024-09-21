Porsche is a renowned German marque when it comes to sleek sports cars. However, automotive enthusiasts who are aware of the company’s other exploits will tell you they also dabble in off-road races. If you still can’t picture it out, Bring a Trailer just so happens to have the ideal machine to prove it. What they have here is a 2010 Cayenne GTS.

In its stock form, people find it difficult to grasp that this crossover SUV is engineered to feel at home on the road and off it. Nevertheless, you only need to look at the listing for chassis number WP1AD2AP0ALA61217 to understand. This 2010 Porsche Cayenne on offer touts a couple of modifications to help it go on challenging adventures.

Apart from its Porsche Active Suspension Management system, the auction house points out the collection of aftermarket add-ons. We have a Eurowise 3: lift kit, adjustable upper control arms, and a 1.5″ subframe drop, among others. It also looks a bit more rugged thanks to the 20″ x 9″ Rotiform rims. The wheels are then shod in 35″ x 12.50″ Milestar Patagonia X/T tires.

Other notable accessories to aid in your outdoor escapades are a Eurowise Baja front bumper with Warn winch, Baja Designs LED auxiliary lighting, an Open Road rooftop tent with ladder, an ARB awning with LED lighting, and the list goes on. The 2010 Porsche Cayenne GTS flaunts a blackout paint job with matching hues of leather and Alcantara upholstery inside.

Travel in comfort courtesy of heated, power-adjustable front seats and enjoy immersive sound via Bose speakers and the touchscreen infotainment head unit with Apple CarPlay support. The odometer of this 2010 Porsche Cayenne GTS shows 128,000 miles. Bring a Trailer notes bidding ends in three days.

