Among the well-known audio brands, V-MODA has been out of the picture for a while now. In fact, we’ve missed seeing the iconic interchangeable shields on the earcups of its lineup of earphones. Thankfully, the company is back with a bang as it unveils a pair of cans that boast exceptional durability and active noise cancellation technology. This is the M-200 ANC and it still includes all the good stuff that makes it worth the purchase.

We’re hinting at how V-MODA lets its buyers personalize their headphones before it ships out. Other labels also offer similar services, but most are limited to engravings of names or short messages. With the M-200 ANC, however, you can practically do even more than what the competition can offer. Earlier, we pointed out an element related to customization.

What’s cool about it is that all models — except for the earphones — can get it. This means you can turn your M-200 ANC into a bespoke stylish unit. Among the options available for the aluminum shield are color printing, laser engraving, and 3D printing. If none of the default designs appeals to you, upload your own and V-MODA will take care of the rest.

Of course, in addition to the comprehensive personalization suite, the M-200 ANC promises exceptional performance. The addition of active noise cancellation lets users enjoy sound tuned by Roland. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity lets you make/receive calls, listen to music, and fine-tune the acoustics via the companion app on your smartphone or tablet. V-MODA says a full charge is enough for around 20 hours of wireless playback.

Images courtesy of V-MODA