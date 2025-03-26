Now that most regions are easing into spring, people are eagerly ditching winter gear for lighter outfits. With just enough material insulation, or depending on your tolerance for the cold, outerwear such as jackets becomes optional. Meanwhile, Adidas recently unveiled a fascinating new technology it calls the CLIMACOOL System.

Official press details discuss “unique insulative garments designed to maximise the benefit of cooling vests for drivers.” We believe the German sports apparel company will eventually cater to other market segments besides motorsports. For now, it’s leveraging the partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Professional drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russel will benefit from the CLIMACOOL System courtesy of a high-tech cooling vest and insulated jacket. You can probably guess that these two prototypes were engineered to combat the negative effects of heat. Given the 2025 season spans several countries, blisteringly high temperatures are unavoidable.

Adidas is working closely with INUTEQ in the development of the cooling vest. There’s also the addition of cooling fans and a special cooling agent. Overall, it looks like a sleek metallic silver jacket with a hoodie. However, nobody would guess there is far more at work underneath the CLIMACOOL System to keep the wearer in prime condition.

“The unique design has been created to address an ongoing performance challenge for drivers throughout the season – staying at the optimum temperature before racing in hot conditions. In hot conditions drivers can experience temperatures in their car reaching 55-60 degrees Celsius,” writes Adidas. It remains to be seen if the CLIMACOOL System will make it to other types of sports.

Images courtesy of Adidas