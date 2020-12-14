True wireless (TWS) earbuds are becoming a mainstay of the audio market thanks to its versatility and convenience. Apple is currently spearheading the charge as its AirPods lineup – with the exception of the Max model – and prompting its competitors into releasing their own. Gaming peripheral-maker Razer has been regularly updating its hardware. Now it’s adding the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro and bolstering its lineup of Bluetooth earphones.

Although PC and console gamers will likely go for Razer’s wired options, those who play on their mobile phones might want to consider it. According to the manufacturer, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro promises more immersion. The hybrid active noise cancellation filters out all the noise so you can focus on the action.

Moreover, Gaming Mode allows users to enjoy a 60-ms low latency connection which is great for folks who rely on audio cues while gaming. If you prefer to focus on the acoustic nuances, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro will deliver. Its THX certification means you get to enjoy a great soundstage that enhances your music, movies, and games.

For a great fit, Razer is throwing in 6 pairs of silicone ear tips: 3 SmoothComfort and 3 SecureSeal. These are in small, medium, and large sizes. You are also getting a single pair of Comply premium foam tips (medium). In line with most modern TWS earphones out there, touch controls make it more convenient.

Toggle between ANC/Quick Attention Mode, control music/calls, and activate the voice assistance if your device supports it. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro promises 4 hours of battery life on a full charge, with 16 hours more form the charging case.

Images courtesy of Razer