If you’re searching for a backpack that guarantees weather protection of your gear, then Mission Workshop has you covered with its Control EPX Backpack. Built tough for adventures and ready to handle the elements, it’s the ideal companion for any backpacker or thrill seeker.

Constructed with Challenge’s ECOPAK fabrics, it is fully weatherproof and sustainably designed. ECOPAK resists moisture, offers 5x greater UV protection than conventional materials, and retains its color and durability over time. It is sustainably made from 100% recycled REPREVE rPET fiber and Challenge RUV film.

The Control EPX Backpack includes a weatherproof external laptop compartment and a luggage handle pass-through for attachment to suitcases. It has a quick-access exterior pocket and an internal organizer for smaller items. Likewise, it offers modularity for additional storage options with the Arkiv system, which allows capacity customization and functionality with Arkiv accessories.

Moreover, it has a top and front load access for quick and easy access to all bag sections. It also has a fully adjustable back harness made of breathable materials and has aluminum stays that ensure stability and comfort for all body types.

Moreover, streamlined Arkiv rails with laser-cut Hypalon closures enhance functionality while reducing weight. The YKK Aquaguard zippers enhance the pack’s water protection. Meanwhile, a Fidlock magnetic closure guarantees secure and easy access to your gear in any environment. Whether used for commutes, long-distance travel, urban and wilderness exploration, the Control EPX Backpack offers unparalleled protection and secure storage of your gear.

Get It Here

Images courtesy of Mission Workshop