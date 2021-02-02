In this COVID-19 pandemic, people are constantly on the lookout for ways to stay healthy. Germs, bacteria, and viruses are everywhere after all and not visible to the eyes. Thankfully, advancements in technology paved the way for tools that can protect us from diseases such as the UVCliin Sanitizer.

This is a portable sanitizer that works best on high-touch surfaces including doorknobs, handles, faucets, elevator buttons, and more. It works on your mobile devices too and other personal hygiene items. It only takes five seconds to disinfect any surface. That’s faster than the CDCC-required 2 minute handwashing.

The UVCliin Sanitizer uses 10mW high-energy UVC LEDs that has eight LED beads and a wavelength of 265-275 nm for perfect cleaning. The high radiant power means it can sanitize faster and better. This cleaning device also has a 120-degree wide-light emitting angle for better coverage.

This UV lamp boasts a longer lifespan of 10000 hours of usage for longer protection. The addition of blue light flashing beads helps you keep track of the cleaning process. The lights also ensure safety during sanitation.

This is an environmentally-friendly and chemical-free handy tool that comes with a lid (much like a flip phone) for added protection. The lid acts as a power-off button to deactivate the sanitizing process instantly when closed.

The UVCliin Sanitizer is more than just a cleaning device. It is a power bank too that offers 5000mAh battery capacity. A power indicator light tells you when it’s time to recharge the battery so you’re always prepared on the go.

Images courtesy of UVCliin Sanitizer