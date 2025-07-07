Norda makes some of the world’s best trail running shoes —it made headlines a few years back with the launch of a pair made entirely from Dyneema fiber. This time, the Montreal-based brand has stepped out of its comfort zone to debut its first-ever recovery slide, the Norda 0008, which offers comfort, stability, and durability.

While other recovery slides focus on cushioning, this design balances softness and structural integrity. It features a dual-density foam construction that offers immediate relief, while retaining stability to fully rest your tired feet instead of trying to find balance on a surface that’s too soft.

Moreover, the Norda 008 Recovery Slide has a new outsole made from recycled rubber compound. The outsole features a bespoke Vibram Ecostep EVO plate. It promises unparalleled traction and stability on any surface, be it on the trail or on a paved ground.

The design also promotes proper blood flow to aid with instant relief. It has an elevated arch contouring and the minimalist topographic pattern on the footbed lightly massages the feet. It also serves as channels that divert water or sweat away from the feet. The pattern pays homage to the Canadian Shield, a massive pre-Cambrian rock formation found in Northern Canada.

The Norda 008 Recovery Slide also has a dense foam footbed and midsole, and a softer foam for the foot strap for added comfort and secure fit. Aside from the topographical pattern on the footbed, branding is also minimal. It only has an embossed logo on the forefoot. This recovery slide is available in four monochromatic colorways, including Névé, Sage, Hinoki, and Oud.

Images courtesy of Norda